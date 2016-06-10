Discovery finance chief Richard Farber is leaving

DISCOVERY is losing its finance chief, Richard Farber, who is moving to Australia.

The financial services group said on Friday that Farber would leave at the end of the year, giving up his role as chief financial officer and group financial director of Discovery, but would remain on the Discovery board.

Farber joined Discovery as chief financial officer in 2003 and was made financial director in 2009.

Before his move to Discovery he was a partner at information technology and services company Fisher Hoffman Sithole, and then worked at Investec as group accountant.

Under Farber, Discovery has won several IAS Awards for financial reporting and communication with investors, winning in its category multiple times and taking the overall award for the 2011 financial year.

Discovery said in its statement to the Stock Exchange News Service (Sens) that "a process is under way to appoint a replacement and further details will be communicated in due course".

Discovery’s share price was up 0.3% in early trade on the JSE on Friday morning, at R123.24, valuing the company at R79.78bn.