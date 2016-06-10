BUSINESS DAY TV: Deal with AstraZeneca ‘strongly accretive’ for Aspen

STEPHEN Saad, CEO of Aspen, discusses the Commercialisation Agreement the pharmaceutical group has signed with AstraZeneca

BUSINESS DAY TV: A new deal appears to have been just the medicine for Aspen’s flagging share price, sending it over 10% higher today. The group has secured the rights to sell a range of anaesthetic medicines.

Joining us on the line with more detail on the deal is CEO Stephen Saad. So one of the headlines today describing AstraZeneca selling “it’s less sexy portfolio”. What are you buying here, is it a less sexy portfolio?

Stephen Saad: It’s a portfolio of anaesthetic products so it includes both general and local anaesthetic products. And yes they’re less sexy in that they’ve been part of the AstraZeneca stable for a while.

BDTV: Okay, so take us through then why this is sexier for you and what this actually opens up, what is R7.7bn getting you?

SS: It goes without saying that these products are going to be used in the hospital arena, largely through anaesthetists. As you know the Aspen portfolio is now very strong in hospitals with anti-coagulants. What might not be as well known is that the anti-coagulant business is largely initiated by anaesthetists as well so it fits very well into our existing footprint and structure that we have around anti-coagulants which is a large footprint for Aspen globally. And what it also did, which is very interesting for us is that their biggest markets are all in Asia-Pacific, so China where there are about 300 representatives behind the product, Japan and Australia itself. So that has always been an area of good growth for Aspen, an area of big focus so it really gives an opportunity geographically as well. So a lot of synergy in the product range and a geographic value as well.

BDTV: Stephen, $520m being paid upfront, you did announce yesterday that you’d raised €3bn in new funding and that funding us coming in euros, rands and also in Australian dollars, so how does that tie in with the price you’re paying for this and I presume you’re not going to be paying for a dollar asset using a soft currency like the rand?

SS: Agreed. If you have a look at what’s changed in our facilities is that before we had dollar denominated currency...debt, when you look at our base business, the current Aspen base business is dominated by the three currencies that we put in euros which is our largest currency, the Australian dollar and the South African rand. So we’ve tried to match our debt funding arrangement with our currency pool. The AstraZeneca products, although denominated in dollars, their base currency isn’t in US dollars, in fact the US was already divested. So it would have renminbi in China, yen in Japan, etcetera. So it would be funded through our euro-Australian dollar component and not our South African rand.

BDTV: Let’s take a look at the relationship this then opens up with AstraZeneca because it will continue to manufacture and supply the products on a cost plus basis to Aspen for the first 10 years. So why have you decided to go down this route? Do you just not have the capacity and the manufacturing capability to take it all on at once?

SS: It’s very different to that...the reality is that, and I hope I’m not talking out of turn here, but the reality is AstraZeneca has recognised that Aspen has strong commercial prowess with these legacy brands. We’ve done well with others and they’ve probably thought this, if you look at it, the partnership really is a collaboration if you want. We’ll both share in the profits in some form or another and they’ve recognised that Aspen is probably an ideal partner to commercialise here and we do a better job in our infrastructures than they probably might do because their focus wouldn’t be here. Their focus would be oncology and other areas and so they probably thought they’re better off having a share of a business with a better growth trajectory, hopefully under Aspen than it would be under themselves.

BDTV: Looking at what this is going to do to your financials, revenue $592m a year coming from these seven products, pre-tax profit estimated at about $100m, is that tied up into your payment terms because apart from the upfront payment you also have sales based milestones as well as royalties on those sales?

SS: Yes...the milestone payment is performance dependent and we hope to be paying that milestone believe it or not because we certainly believe we will perform beyond that. So there is that factor to consider, but when you look at it and ask how this will affect your earnings or your earnings income statement, on the back of a cigarette box, you can see it’s very strongly accretive for Aspen.

BDTV: Aspen has of course been very acquisitive. It’s spent about $2bn on acquisitions in recent years to boost its portfolio. How much more acquisitive are you set to be as you expand your footprint geographically?

SS: You’re probably going to laugh when I tell you this, but we’ve been quiet by our standards over the last two or three years and it was quiet by design. We have spent the last couple of years really fixing up our global infrastructures, so the facilities that you’re well aware of that we’d acquired, and the operating structures, the commercial sales and operating structures and we’re very strong integrators of businesses. It’s taken us two or three years to bed all of those operations down and this transaction that you’re seeing now and hopefully will be some to follow, will hopefully build off the platform and foundation that we’ve created over the last two or three years. So are there opportunities for further acquisitions, will there be, yes there are.

BDTV: There’s also been some concern from investors that you’re on the wrong side of the emerging market curve at the moment. So lots of your input costs in dollars but sales to emerging markets...does this deal help to balance this slightly?

SS: Not really because if you look at the base Aspen business, you’re right we are on the wrong side of the emerging market curve in that we have very little US dollar denominated turnover. However if you look at the strongest currency or biggest value currency within the basket, it is the euro. The Australian dollar has also been particularly strong but that also has a high weighting. So what we’ve tried to do, and these transactions themselves, there is no US dollar turnover really in here, it’s China, Australia, and Japan. But I believe we’ve managed those currencies. And what we have achieved over the last 12 months or so, was to negate the dollar influence in our cost of goods. Where we really struggled was when we simply had dollar input costs and the dollar was increasing even against the euro.

And what we’ve seen in the last year or so, is that the dollar and euro have moved in tandem and that has certainly meant that we were okay, particularly now with the debt refinance we now no longer have dollar interest income, I would think that we’re relatively dollar neutral because we’ve balanced our ARVs (approximate retail value) in SA to forward cover and we have quite strong export dollar income coming out of our South African business as well.