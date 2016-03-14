Netcare bows to pressure to provide data on the quality of hospital care

SA’s biggest private hospital group, Netcare, on Friday followed its rivals by bowing to pressure from the Competition Commission’s Health Market Inquiry to provide consumers with information on the quality of hospital care.

"We are completely amenable to a collective process of publishing data," said Netcare’s head of strategy and health policy, Melanie da Costa. She agreed to report back to the inquiry on the private hospital sector’s progress in devising a system for doing so by the end of the year.

Netcare had provided detailed information on the quality of care at its hospitals to medical schemes and administrators for the past four years, but had not made it available to patients, said Netcare’s director of quality leadership, Dena van den Bergh.

The issue of consumers’ access to information about the quality of the services available to them in the private sector has emerged as a consistent them in the inquiry’s public hearings, now in their fourth week. The inquiry was established to investigate prices in the private healthcare sector and determine if there were barriers to competition and access to services.

While patients in many developed countries have access to objective data on the quality of healthcare services, helping them decide which facilities to use, there are limited initiatives like this in SA. The country’s largest medical scheme administrator, Discovery Health, launched a ranking system for private hospitals last year, based on patient satisfaction surveys, but it has yet to publish data on clinical outcomes such as the rate of hospital-acquired infections.

It means patients have no objective way to assess whether the private hospitals they are admitted to offer care that is better or worse than others, or up to international standards.

Private hospital groups Life Healthcare and Mediclinic International, who both made submissions to the inquiry on Thursday, said they faced a number of challenges in standardising measures across the industry and identifying the information that would enable consumers to make informed decisions.

They conceded there was no regulatory or legal impediment to them doing so.

Life Healthcare’s executive for strategy, business analytics and investor relations, Adam Pyle, told the inquiry one of the main obstacles to publishing hospital quality data was the fact that its rivals did not do so, and the group was wary of "publishing in a vacuum".

Mediclinic’s Southern Africa CEO, Koert Pretorius, agreed, saying it should be a legal requirement, overseen by a strong, independent authority.

"The sooner you put it in place, the sooner everyone will get their act together," he said.

Inquiry panel member Cees van Gent disagreed, suggesting that the industry was capable of devising a system for publishing hospital quality data faster than any yet-to-be-established authority.

Dr van Gent elicited a commitment from Mediclinic and Life Healthcare to pursue the issue more vigorously.