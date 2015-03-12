BUSINESS DAY TV: Ascendis CEO says future acquisitions will be outside of SA

KARSTEN Wellner is CEO of Ascendis Health.

BUSINESS DAY TV: Ascendis Health shares managed to buck a widespread sell-off on the JSE today closing almost 2% higher after the release of interim numbers this morning. Some highlights…revenue grew 101% to R1.3bn boosted by acquisitions, while headline earnings per share rose a more modest 22% but it’s declared a maiden dividend of 8c per share. Joining us now in the studio is CEO Karsten Wellner.

Karsten…101% rise in revenue looks superb but it is more modest when it comes to the headline earnings picture so clearly there was a lot of acquisitive activity in the period, tell us what’s boosted the numbers?

KARSTEN WELLNER: Yes our operating profit increased 84% but as we raised some capital via the BEE-transaction and in November around R405m with an equity raise and we wanted to deploy that already in December, but we were waiting for the Competition Commission approval for the Scientific Group acquisition, the diagnostics part, which we actually only got now at the end of February. It wasn’t the South African Competition Commission, it was actually the Zambian, Botswana one and a Namibian one for which we waited, and we liked that business because it already has 40% export business which we need nowadays as a dollar hedge, as a rand volatility hedge and therefore we were quite happy that we could now close that deal.

But when we raised that capital we couldn’t deploy it immediately, so we don’t normally have to raise 35% or dilute our shares by 35% to do our acquisitions. We normally have to dilute probably 5%-7% to do our 20% to 25% acquisitive growth. So it was a little bit abnormal, also raising costs being on the listing costs, and we raised a bond, a R2bn bond programme so there were some extraordinary effects which actually helped us to raise 35% rather than maybe 5% from a dilution point of view.

BDTV: Of course while all of that speaks to the path you’re on and where that’s taking the business forward, let’s hone in on what we’re seeing at the business right now…organic growth of 14.9% and your consumer brands division accounting for 35% of revenue. I was speaking to an analyst a little earlier today and she highlighted that there could well be a potential risk to your consumer division, saying that with the legislative changes that are coming through, and that being a little bit more stringent moving forward, you’ve got to start factoring that in, so how much of a concern is that for you?

KW: This has already happened. It’s already fully reflected in the numbers. We discontinued around R15m of products in June 2014 with our Solal business and that is actually the reason why our consumer brands division didn’t develop as well as we wanted. So we wanted to have a higher profit growth than the profit growth that we’re showing at the moment. So R15m was actually withdrawn or let’s say discontinued in products, and we are now fully compliant with the regulations, and the regulations have still not yet been decided. So we’re still waiting…

BDTV: How much more risk do you have to price in?

KW: We don’t see much more risk because the products which we had to withdraw, we have withdrawn, the other products we are actually working on the dossiers, we have a big regulatory department, we have a Pharma division also which helps with the regulatory hurdles and consumer brands business, so from that side we don’t see more risk to come. We actually will decrease the risk on the chems products because we’re exporting some of the products, we are reregistering the products, we are reformulating the products and we’re doing the things that the government ordered and the minister of health actually wants us to do.

BDTV: How big a factor in your lives will exports become because you talked about being a rand hedge and you said that there was a bit of a knock taken by the business because you have to import products but is that going to be more than offset by exports…what’s the mix in the business going to be?

KW: Not yet. At the moment 25% of our cost of goods are covered by exports. So the exports in dollars or mostly in dollars actually cover our imports. In divisions like medical devices and Pharma we import a lot of the products, in Pharma sometimes raw materials, and sometimes finished products, and medical devices as we all know 95% of the South African medical device market is an import market, so dependent on the rand volatility.

But what is quite good for us, we import some products in yen and so the yen and the rand is actually not too bad at the moment, the euro also we get some products from the eurozone and the euro is at the moment below 13 to the rand. So of course the dollar is a problem and that’s the reason we’re pushing hard on our exports side. We had reported last year that around 14% of our business was exports, at the moment it’s only 9% and the reason for that is a big acquisition we did in medical devices and medical devices are … and you can’t export international brands like Olympus because you get distribution rights for the southern African markets or for SA.

BDTV: How much bigger does that medical devices division become for the business and what scope are you looking at in terms of opportunity for consolidation in that industry because right now it sits pretty fragmented?

KW: You are totally right and we see more consolidation in that sector. We at the moment, and on an annualised basis, will have a turnover of more than R1bn in medical devices so we’re probably number two in the market after Johnson and Johnson, which gives us quite a sizeable business where we can actually offer turnkey solutions for NHI, the National Health Insurance and the recapitalisation of hospitals which is happening.

So medical devices are important and there will be more smaller players which will probably be up for grabs for acquisition but we also have to look at what is complementary or what actually would cannibalise our existing business.

We are now in diagnostics, in endoscopic procedures and in ICU and in trauma and in surgery…so we are covering quite a nice wide area and we can offer turnkey solutions to hospitals with that.

BDTV: One last question…where are you likely to make more acquisitions? Will it be in the consumer aspect of the business or more the medical devices aspect?

KW: I would like to first answer your questions geographically and future acquisitions will be outside of SA.

In Pharma and medical you will not find many more of the smaller bolt-ons…at the moment we’re actually looking outside of SA. From a divisional point of view it will definitely be in the pharma-med space. We are aiming 40% consumer brands, 40% pharma-med and 20% phyto-vet, so also our acquisitions will go in that direction. The majority being pharma-med and there’s a lot of opportunities internationally in what we see at the moment.