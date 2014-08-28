Adcock says it’s ‘too early to return to profitability’ as restructuring continues

HAVING fallen to a net loss of R962m in the nine months to June, drug maker Adcock Ingram says it is too early to provide investors with "any comfort regarding a return to profitability in the short term".

For the same period last year, South Africa’s second-largest pharmaceutical company reported a profit of R463m, it said on Thursday.

The company has changed its year-end to June from September, to align with the reporting dates of its largest shareholder, the Bidvest Group.

Adcock is in the middle of a re-organisation that seeks to break the group into divisions with accountable and semi-autonomous managers, said Kevin Wakeford, the CEO who took over from Jonathan Louw in April.

"Adcock Ingram is not going to be a quick fix, but we’re doing the right things and we’ll restore profitability," said Mr Wakeford. He said the group’s South African operations, which represent about 90% of the revenue, have now been broken up into five distinct operations headed up by accountable managers.

"We’ve re-organised and decentralised the group to focus on our customers and we’re already seeing results from that," said Mr Wakeford.

Adcock Ingram will now focus on marketing and sales to grow revenue, which remained at R3.64bn in the period, said Mr Wakeford.