Litha Healthcare expects drop in first-half headline earnings

DIVERSIFIED healthcare company Litha on Monday announced that it expects earnings per share and headline earnings per share for the six months ended June 2014 to be between 100% and 120% lower from the year-earlier period.

Litha said the decrease over the period was primarily attributable to a one-off restructuring cost of R10.5m and foreign exchange losses of R9.2m.

"As previously announced, Litha implemented a cost cutting and management restructure programme to refocus its operations and has begun to realise certain benefits during the first half of 2014. As a result, earnings per share and headline earnings per share are expected to improve by between 80% and 100% when compared to earnings per share and headline earnings per share for the six months ended December 2013," the company said.

Litha also advised that it had entered into negotiations, which, if successfully concluded, could have a material effect on its share price.

The company’s results for the period are expected to be released on September 26.