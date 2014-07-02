MMI cultural overhaul to focus on client needs

INSURER MMI Holdings had overhauled its business structure to help change it from a product-driven organisation to one more responsive to client needs, CEO Nicolaas Kruger said on Tuesday.

The revised operating structure took effect on Tuesday, with several new leaders in place on the executive committee to drive the change.

The merger of Momentum and Metropolitan to create MMI, South Africa’s third-largest insurer by market capitalisation, was now three-and-a-half years old, and the integration was largely "done and dusted", Mr Kruger said.

The merger has been widely recognised as successful. Fitch, for example, upgraded MMI’s national insurer financial strength rating to AA+ from AA with stable outlook in January to "reflect the significant benefits that are being realised following the merger".

MMI has now turned its focus to growth, which it hopes to achieve through better understanding and responding to clients’ financial needs. "The differentiator will lie in the implementation, not in the concept. Most financial services organisations say they are going to put clients first, but it is around how well you implement it," said Mr Kruger.

He expects this to take about three to five years to show results.

Metropolitan and Momentum’s businesses were combined in a way determined by the products they sold. Health products and employee benefits products, for example, were grouped together.

"It worked in the merger phase but it is primarily a product mindset," said Mr Kruger. "We need to structure ourselves around groups of clients … which requires a huge cultural and philosophical change."

Under the new structure, MMI has four segment businesses, one products and solutions business, and several groupwide functions such as finance, human resources, risk management and balance sheet management. Chief operating officer Danie Botes is responsible for the implementation of the entire model.

The segment businesses include Momentum Retail, headed by Mark van der Watt, which is responsible for middle-to upper-income clients. Another segment business is Metropolitan Retail, focused on lower-income customers, with Khanyi Nzukuma as CEO.

Mr Nzukuma, who will manage 4,500 agents across SA, grew up in Queenstown, Eastern Cape, and first worked as a financial adviser. "His roots are in those communities … he sold to those clients and understands them," said Mr Kruger.

Mr Nzukuma previously headed Momentum Consult. He took over Metropolitan Retail from Phillip Matlakala, who retired last month.

The corporate and public sector have been grouped into the third segment, led by Herman Schoeman. He is the MD of cell captive insurance company Guardrisk, which MMI bought from Alexander Forbes in March. Mr Schoeman had the "right experience" as Guardrisk dealt extensively with large corporations, Mr Kruger said.

MMI’s clients include parastatals and the Government Employees Medical Scheme, which looks after more than 600,000 families.

The fourth segment is the international business, headed by Blum Khan, which will be responsible for MMI’s operations in the UK, India and 12 African countries, excluding South Africa.

Mr Khan previously ran Metropolitan Health, and gained international experience when he lived in Australia and Namibia.

The products and solutions business, headed by Etienne de Waal, will create products for all four segments in response to feedback from them, based on interaction with clients.

Mr de Waal, an actuary, previously headed Momentum Employee Benefits, and "understands product complexities", Mr Kruger said.

"He did an excellent job in the merger of Momentum and Metropolitan’s employee benefits business — that was a massive merger (and the business has) a combined market share of 25%," he said.

The four new segment heads had the "opposite of a back-office job" as they were expected to keep in touch with clients, regulators and intermediaries to get constant feedback, Mr Kruger said.

MMI is also building systems for client interaction, using social media and technology, as well as looking at ways to better analyse big data.

Mr Kruger said the changes were not meant to result in job losses, but create "more a growth and client-centric model than an efficiency model". MMI employs about 16,800 staff across all its operations.

Mr Kruger said MMI could not coast along on the success of its merger. "The business world is so dynamic and challenging, you need to raise the bar all the time."