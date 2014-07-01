Snags delay start of Compensation Fund automation

THE Compensation Fund is almost ready to launch a new automated claims management system that commissioner Shadrack Mkhonto says will cut the processing delays that have caused such frustration among employers and the medical fraternity.

The main reason for delays in the processing and payment of claims has been manual processing. With about 200,000 claims registered a year, backlogs mounted.

The fund, which had a R9bn surplus at the end of March last year, draws revenue from levies paid by employers and pays compensation and the medical bills of workers who are injured or become sick while at work. It has been in the spotlight of Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts after disclaimers by the auditor-general.

The new system was to go live today but was held back to sort out internal audit shortcomings, Mr Mkhonto said on Monday.

He would announce the launch date within the next month and hoped the system would restore public confidence in the fund. A test run had found the modernised system to be " effective and efficient".

It would allow for settlement of claims within 30 days, immediate feedback on claims’ progress, electronic submission of medical invoices, and a management information and audit trail.

It would also enable employers to register accidents online and doctors to submit accident reports online.

It would automatically inform service providers what documentation was needed for their claims.

Eventually, employers would be able to submit returns electronically and have online access to letters of good standing.

At the moment, a claim could take up to a year to finalise because of delays in getting the documentation needed process it, said Mr Mkhonto. There was a two-month backlog, he said.

Democratic Alliance labour spokesman Ian Ollis was sceptical about yet another promise of a new system, but welcomed any prospect of an improvement. He said he would have to wait to see how the new system performed.

An automated system would help the fund limit corruption, Mr Mkhonto said.

He said other improvements were also in the pipeline.

The fund wanted to reduce the more than 100 classes of premium for employers to about five.

It also wanted to introduce an obligation on employers to find employment for injured workers where possible.

"We are looking to a return to work policy." The fund was also considering a system of contracting for medical service providers.

Mr Mkhonto wanted a review of the fund’s governance system so it could become more autonomous, but said this would require a change of legislation.

The Compensation Fund tried to introduce an automated claims handling system supplied by Siemens a few years ago, but abandoned the project on the advice of auditors who said it would cost more to fix and modernise than to buy another one. About R10m was spent on this system. However, it had not been suitable for the Compensation Fund, said Mr Mkhonto. Last July, the minister gave the fund permission to buy a new system.