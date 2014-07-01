JSE to probe Aspen trading after biggest drop in five years

THE JSE will investigate Aspen Pharmacare after shares in the Africa’s largest generic drug maker fell the most in five years after a conference call it hosted.

"The exchange’s market regulation division is reviewing trading ahead of the conference call and the subsequent decline in Aspen’s share price" on Friday, the JSE said on Monday.

"If there is any trading that it believes warrants further investigation, this will be referred to the directorate of market abuse at the Financial Services Board, as is standard practice."

Owen Nkomo, an executive partner at Inkunzi Investments and an investor in Aspen, on Monday said he planned to send a formal complaint to the JSE following the drop last week.

"We are a holder of Aspen stock and when it started moving on Friday, we had no idea what was going on as we hadn’t been invited to the conference call," Mr Nkomo said.

"The smaller participants were prejudiced, especially because emphasis was made of a deteriorating environment and margins.

"This was translated to indicate that things had gotten worse after their last update."

Aspen’s stock dropped 6.2%, the biggest decline since April 2009, to R288 a share on Friday, the day of the call.

The stock rose 3.82% on Monday and closed at R299 a share.

Aspen’s South African unit "had a disappointingly lower second half", the drug manufacturer’s deputy CE, Gus Attridge, said on the conference call, a recording of which can be found through the company’s website.

"The antiretroviral tender values have been significantly down on expectations. This has not only affected revenue but impacted on margins."

The company released a statement on Monday saying it had hosted a pre-closed period conference call with members of the investment community and highlighted the link to the recording, which is available until Tuesday.

The two Aspen executive directors who hosted the conference call disclosed no price-sensitive information, the drug maker said in Monday’s statement.

The company would release a trading update for the year ended June 30 as soon as "the directors have reasonable certainty on earnings per share and headline earnings per share", Aspen said.

The JSE would, "as a matter of course, contact and follow up" the matter with Aspen, said the exchange’s director of listings, John Burke. While the JSE would prefer a company to release a regulatory statement before speaking to "anyone ", a company contravened JSE rules only if unpublished and price-sensitive information were selectively given, Mr Burke said.

"As a matter of principle, this issue is important," Mr Nkomo said. "The question is, how does the JSE avoid this happening in future?"

Aspen supplies medicines in more than 150 countries and last year bought injectable thrombosis brands, including a manufacturing site and inventory, from the London-based GlaxoSmithKline for £700m.

Bloomberg