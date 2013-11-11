CFR will not sweeten Adcock deal to woo PIC

CHILE-BASED CFR Pharmaceuticals CEO Alejandro Weinstein is adamant he will not sweeten the terms of his company’s R12.6bn bid for local drug maker Adcock Ingram to woo the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) after its shock announcement last week that it opposes the deal "in its current form".

The PIC holds 18.9% of Adcock Ingram’s stock, making it by far the biggest and most influential shareholder. Chaired by Deputy Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, the PIC invests on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund and other state bodies and the size of its voting stake makes it a potential deal breaker.

While it is technically possible for other shareholders to back the deal and meet the 75% threshold needed for the takeover to proceed, Mr Weinstein said a deal of this magnitude needed government support.

"A $1.3bn investment is not something you do every weekend. It is a once-in-a-lifetime turnaround investment. It is a problem to have the PIC, meaning some part of the government, against the deal. This is something that has to be solved," he said in a telephone interview. He was expected to arrive in South Africa at the weekend for a series of meetings to try to keep the deal in play.

Mr Weinstein said he was "categorically" opposed to restructuring the cash and shares deal, in which Adcock Ingram shareholders are being offered the equivalent of R73.51 a share, of which between 51% and 63.4% will be cash. He said he did not know why the PIC opposed the deal, despite having had three previous meetings with the fund manager.

"I cannot visualise a disagreement on the economic or financial terms," he said.

Mr Weinstein said he believed virtually everything was in place for the deal to go ahead when he learnt about the PIC’s position from the media last Wednesday " and what I read in the news caused me an emotional shock".

He said all of Adcock Ingram’s "poison pills" had been dealt with, including agreements with key suppliers such as Swiss Baxter Healthcare and contracts signed with its empowerment partners.

Last month Adcock Ingram, which sells products that include Panado and Corenza C, said shareholders controlling 45% of its stock had indicated support for the proposed transaction, but at that stage there was no indication of the PIC’s view.

The PIC’s statement last week was scant on detail, fuelling speculation that it might be holding out for a better deal, or that its motives were more political than financial. It previously said it would prefer a local buyer, while the government has previously voiced opposition to local companies being taken over by foreign firms, such as US retail giant Walmart acquiring a majority stake in Massmart.

"We will, if possible, try to meet them to understand their position," Mr Weinstein said.

"I have to tell you, it ain’t over till the fat lady sings. And it’s not over," he said.

No other suitor for Adcock Ingram could match CFR’s value proposition, he said. Alternatives such as Bidvest and London-based private equity firm Actis would cut costs to deliver value to shareholders in the short term and then resell the company, he said.

"We are bringing long-term value to the shareholders. We are the only ones that are bringing new markets, new products, filling up facilities that are working at huge levels of spare capacity," he said. "What this company lacks is diversification. We would immediately give it access to America and Southeast Asian markets."

CFR is Chile’s biggest pharmaceutical company, and is 73% held by Mr Weinstein’s family. It has said that if it acquires Adcock Ingram it plans to move production of 300 to 400 products from Latin America to South Africa, boosting jobs.

It would also increase exports of pharmaceuticals from South Africa, selling Adcock products to the markets in which it already has a presence.

Adcock Ingram’s second-biggest shareholder is Foord Asset Management, which holds more than 10% of the stock and has not publicly commented on CFR’s offer.

Its third-biggest shareholder is UK-based insurer Prudential, which is in favour of the deal.