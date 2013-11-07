Adcock Ingram shares fall as PIC refuses to support CFR bid

SHARES of local pharmaceutical company Adcock Ingram tumbled on Wednesday after the state-owned Public Investment Corporation (PIC) said it would not support a proposed $1.3bn cash and share takeover offer from Chilean drugs company CFR in its existing form.

The share price fell by as much as 6.5% in intraday trading to reach a low of R67 before closing 4.54% down at R68.40.

The PIC did not give a reason for its decision, prompting speculation that it was either trying to negotiate a better price or giving effect to its wish, expressed previously, for Adcock Ingram to remain in local hands.

CFR and Adcock Ingram recently said the indicative offer was backed by 45% of shareholders. But a takeover would be politically sensitive as the government is a big spender on pharmaceuticals.

The PIC, which manages more than R1.4-trillion and invests on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund, is Adcock’s biggest shareholder, with an 18.9% stake, said chief investment officer Dan Matjila.

Seventy-five percent of Adcock Ingram shareholders would need to vote in favour of the deal for it to go through, giving the PIC a potentially decisive vote, as Foord Asset Managers, with 10%, has yet to indicate how it would vote.

Since it is the most weighty shareholder, the PIC’s announcement that it could not support the takeover offer "in its current form", stunned the market.

Analysts said it might be trying to get the deal restructured on its terms — either giving it a greater cash component or perhaps seeing CFR’s stake in Adcock Ingram reduced to allow some local ownership.

CFR made a nonbinding offer for 100% of Adcock Ingram in July, and in September said it would settle between 51% and 64.3% of the deal with cash, and the rest with new CFR shares.

At the time, many investors said they viewed CFR shares as expensive and would prefer an all-cash offer. The final cash and share ratio has yet to be set.

On Wednesday, the PIC said its management and investment committee had considered CFR’s cash and shares proposal, and had come to the "unanimous decision that it was not in the best interest of its shareholding to support the CFR offer in its current form … specifically taking a long-term view on our investment".

Oasis, one of South Africa’s biggest fund managers, has also expressed reservations about the proposed deal in its current form.

Mr Matjila declined to elaborate on the PIC’s reasons. "We’ve sent a letter to the company with key reasons. We may be in a position to comment further once the company has acknowledged receipt of our letter."

"It is a good negotiating move," 36One Asset Management analyst Jean Pierre Verster said. "This is not the end of the deal. I would hope CFR and Adcock are open to restructuring the deal. Maybe they could get some shareholders who have given favourable commitments to vote for a higher shares component of the split, which will allow them to give the PIC a higher cash component," he said.

"It’s not as if they don’t have options on the table. The PIC has a material stake, and I can’t fault them for playing hardball."

Regarding Capital Management analyst Wilhelm Hertzog said the PIC’s announcement looked like a negotiating tactic.

"I’m not sure how they could resolve their issues around local ownership, but they could perhaps push for CFR to hold only 51%. Or they may push for more cash — the investment community feels they (CFR shares) are expensive," he said.

Neither Adcock Ingram nor CFR were available to comment.

Adcock Ingram and CFR have stressed that if the deal goes through, CFR will move production of some of its drugs to Adcock Ingram’s underutilised factories and export Adcock Ingram’s products to Latin America.