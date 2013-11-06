Mediclinic issues interim results amid changing healthcare regulation

THERE are opportunities in the pending healthcare regulatory changes, private hospital group Mediclinic International said on Wednesday in its interim results for the six months ended September.

The group operates in southern Africa, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and all of these regions are in the process of introducing radical changes to healthcare delivery.

South Africa and the UAE are planning to introduce mandatory healthcare insurance. This may mean more business for private providers as they stand to get work that public hospitals have no capacity to do. But it also means they will have to contend with price capping.

In Switzerland, Mediclinic is the biggest private operator through its subsidiary Hirslanden. The Swiss government in 2012 introduced fixed fees for inpatient services based on the country’s new Diagnosis Related Grouping list. Thirteen of Hirslanden’s 14 clinics were listed as service providers.

Talks are now about the regulation of highly specialised services, with plans to exclude some hospitals from performing certain services. Group CEO Danie Meintjies said the group agrees with the principle that not all hospitals can do everything.

"Regulation is part of healthcare. It’s always been part of it. We’re not overly concerned," he said.

36One Asset Management Analyst Jean-Pierre Vester said regulation, especially price capping, would be a problem if it resulted in hospitals not being able to pass on their costs. However, that does not seem to be the authorities’ intention.

"Regulation is a double-edged sword. It can actually have perverse effects. Where it increases barriers to entry, it’s good for the current players," he said. Mediclinic on Wednesday posted solid interim results, though below Mr Vester’s expectation if you take out foreign currency exchange gains. Normalised group revenue grew 21% to R14bn.

Revenue from the Southern Africa business was 11% up driven by a 5.8% increase in bed-days sold. The significant increase in the number of beds sold could mean the group is gaining market share.

Performance in Switzerland and the UAE was not convincing.

"It is evident that Mediclinic has yet to reach the operational efficiencies that have been demonstrated in the South African business in its offshore operations," said First Avenue Investment Management analyst Bonolo Magoro.