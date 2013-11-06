MEDICLINIC International on Wednesday said it would continue to invest for growth in anticipation of the continuing increase in demand for cost-effective, quality healthcare.

The company’s capital projects include Mediclinic Corniche, the group’s first clinic in Abu Dhabi, which is expected to open in February next year, and the north wing expansion project of Mediclinic City Hospital in Dubai, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2015.

Mediclinic International on Wednesday reported a 58% rise in basic normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) to 152c in the six months to September compared with a year earlier.

CEO Danie Meintjes said the group’s steady earnings momentum was supported by general increases in bed-days sold‚ average income per bed-day‚ the number of patients admitted and the average length of stay.

"We have benefited from our refinanced capital structure and the acquisition of minorities in Mediclinic Middle East as we continue to grow our business. Hirslanden has made a particularly pleasing contribution in this period and provides further testimony to the resilience of our revenue and earnings streams across our diverse platforms in Southern Africa‚ Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates," he said.

During the reporting period Mediclinic Middle East invested R14m in capital projects and new equipment to enhance its business, and spent R27m on the replacement of existing equipment. In addition, R21m was spent on the repair and maintenance of property and equipment, charged through the income statement.

For the current financial year, 88-million dirhams (R245.6m) was budgeted for capital projects and new equipment to enhance its business in the longer term, 8-million dirhams for the replacement of existing equipment and 17-million dirhams for repairs and maintenance, the group said.

Group normalised revenue increased by 21% to R14.128bn‚ with normalised operating profit before interest‚ tax‚ depreciation and amortisation up 17% to R2.829bn.

Including one-off items‚ headline earnings increased by 67% to R1.401bn.

Movements in exchange rates had a positive effect on results‚ the company said.

The interim dividend per ordinary share increased to 28c from 25.3c previously.