Healthcare probe: storm looms for hospitals, funders

THE government has given the clearest indication yet on just how wide the parameters of the looming Competition Commission probe into healthcare will be — an investigation likely to hit JSE-listed hospital groups such as Netcare and Mediclinic as well as medical aids like Discovery.

New acting Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said this week that the inquiry would look at all the hospital groups, the funders of medical care and all companies right along the value chain.

The inquiry could be a preliminary step to an investigation that would probe allegations of contraventions of a particular company, product or service.

The commission inquiry will start in January, but Mr Bonakele said the institution had already done “background work” on examining the industry. Terms of reference and the composition of the panel would be announced next month; it was likely to follow the structure of the inquiry into bank charges in 2008.

That banking inquiry found that bank charges were “higher than they would be at competitive levels”, and that banks had to alter the structure of their fees. But little has changed on banking fees.

It is hoped that the commission probe into healthcare will isolate instances of poor competition that are driving up healthcare costs for consumers.

But Mr Bonakele is wary of doing anything too radical that may harm the industry.

“Healthcare is very important. It is also very complex. The sooner we understand how competition works or doesn’t work here the better,” he said, after speaking at the annual Hospital Association of South Africa conference in Cape Town.

This competition probe is a reaction to concerns of various parties about the high prices of healthcare in South Africa, as well as the rising costs of specialists and hospital care. Other issues flagged include the role of funders, like Discovery, as well as brokers who sell healthcare policies to companies.

It is a complex sector, however, dependent on the capacity of providers, like doctors, as well as the high cost of new technology.

“One is not sure of the source of the problem. Hospitals point to service providers and medical schemes point to hospitals and the consumer is left largely confused about whether the price they are paying is fair and what to do,” said Mr Bonakele.

Mr Bonakele’s appointment as acting commissioner for six months comes days after the former competition commissioner Shan Ramburuth resigned amid a scandal over how he had accessed pornography using a work computer, which many felt was simply an excuse for Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel to force him out.

At the same time, concerns have escalated about the independence of the commission. There have been suggestions the Department of Health wants to use the outcome of the inquiry as a starting point to regulate prices in the healthcare industry. Mr Bonakele rejects both these assertions, saying the commission is independent and its actions will prove that.

