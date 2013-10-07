Pharmacists reluctant to bill for checks

MORE than a year after the Pharmacy Council published a list of fees that pharmacies could charge for services such as checking blood pressure and cholesterol levels, hardly any of them are doing so, it emerged at a conference at the weekend.

The fees were first suggested in 2004 as a way for pharmacists to make up some of the revenue they were set to lose due to new legislation capping the profits they could make on medicine sales.

Draft fees for pharmacists were gazetted by the Pharmacy Council in 2007 but a final version was published only last March.

Since then, few pharmacists have levied the fees, largely because medical schemes are reluctant to pay for them, delegates to the Independent Community Pharmacy Association’s (ICPA’s) second annual conference heard on Saturday.

Many of the services the council suggests pharmacists charge for are preventative healthcare, such as immunisation and screening and monitoring of chronic diseases.

"Schemes haven’t grasped the benefit of paying for primary healthcare, which will lower costs down the road," ICPA chairman Sham Moodley told Business Day. "The council has provided the guidelines. We’d like schemes to follow them," he said, conceding they were under no legal obligation to do so.

Pharmacy Council registrar Amos Masango told delegates the rules were worded in a way that gave pharmacists the discretion whether or not to charge for the services because there had been "mixed feelings" on the introduction of the fees. He acknowledged that without an obligation on funders to reimburse the fees, they had effectively become redundant. "None of the pharmacies near me are implementing these fees," he said.

Discovery Health’s Inez Naidu said: "We have never questioned the legitimacy or price of the services. We just need to find a budget."

She said Discovery paid for pharmacists to administer an annual health check for its Vitality members, but acknowledged this covered a limited set of services.

Rene Anderson, from medical scheme administrator Metropolitan Health, argued that the recommended fees for pharmacists were "high". She questioned whether the services could be rendered more cheaply by other professionals working in pharmacies, such as nurses.

Mr Moodley said the inability of pharmacists to charge for their services was putting additional pressure on a sector in decline. Independent pharmacies still outnumbered the large chains such as Clicks and Dis-Chem, but their numbers had more than halved since 1997, he said.

In 1997, there were 3,000 community pharmacies, but today there were a mere 1,200, he said.

Government regulation of the sector had backfired, and instead of encouraging the growth of pharmacies in historically underserviced communities in townships and rural areas, it had led to the proliferation of pharmacies owned by large corporations concentrated in urban shopping malls, he said.

Provisions in the Medical Schemes Act that allowed schemes to channel their members to networks of approved pharmacies, Designated Service Providers (DSPs), had removed members’ choice. The ICPA had complained to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi about the unintended consequence of DSPs and had been assured he would take the issue up with the Council for Medical Schemes, he said.