Adcock in talks to create emerging-market drugs giant

ADCOCK Ingram, South Africa’s second-biggest pharmaceutical company, is in discussions with CFR Pharmaceuticals — a multinational emerging-markets drug maker based in Chile — about a nonbinding offer that could lead to CFR making a cash and shares offer to acquire Adcock at R73.51 per share.

The transaction, if implemented, would create a merged company with combined revenue of about $1.3bn (R13bn).

In March, industrial conglomerate Bidvest put in an "unsolicited" expression of interest for 60% of Adcock at about R62.50 per share — a bid promptly rebuffed by Adcock. But then other unnamed bidders were also keen on buying Adcock, with speculation that they included French drug maker Sanofi and private equity groups Actis and Ethos.

Adcock’s profit slumped 4% in the six months to March to R327m, despite a 9% growth in turnover.

CFR, which was founded in 1922, is listed on the Santiago Stock Exchange and employs more than 7,000 people. It has expanded beyond Chile into Latin American countries including Peru and Colombia as well as other emerging markets.

It has operations in North America and Europe through its Canadian subsidiary, Uman Pharma, and its UK-based subsidiary, Allergy Therapeutics. In Southeast Asia it has a manufacturing hub and a commercial affiliate in Vietnam.

The potential offer price of R73.51 per Adcock ordinary share would be settled in cash and new CFR ordinary shares. CFR would also make comparable offers to Adcock Ingram’s black economic empowerment partners and participants in its employee incentive schemes.

"The combination of Adcock Ingram and CFR would create a leading, diversified, emerging-markets pharmaceuticals company helping more than 2-billion patients in more than 23 countries," Adcock said on Wednesday.

"CFR should benefit from rolling out Adcock Ingram’s portfolio — which includes antiretrovirals, over-the-counter, diabetes, dermatology and ophthalmology medicines — in Latin America, while gaining access to Adcock’s markets in sub-Saharan Africa."

CFR said it would seek to add to Adcock’s product portfolio in sub-Saharan Africa. In addition, through its complex therapeutics division, it would give Adcock to new therapeutic areas.

Similarly, Adcock Ingram would gain access to new markets in southeast Asia.

Adcock Ingram and CFR would also seek to combine their sourcing and procurement of active pharmaceutical ingredients, which are key to the manufacturing of medicine.

If a transaction materialises, CFR has indicated that the Adcock Ingram brands will be preserved and extended into new markets.

Adcock Ingram’s current manufacturing facilities would play a key role in the combined group, which would shift the production of some products to South Africa and India.

CFR has also indicated that it has no plans for retrenchments in the event of a transaction, saying the impact of the combination on employment is expected to be positive.

Khotso Mokhele, chairman of Adcock Ingram’s independent board, said the board believed there was a "compelling rationale for a combination of CFR and Adcock Ingram".

"The companies have complementary product portfolios, business structures, geographical presence and manufacturing footprints, and the combination of the companies would deliver value not only to shareholders, but also to employees and South Africa at large."

If a transaction eventuates, South Africa will remain at the core of the merged company, generating about 40% of the combined revenue. In addition, CFR would seek a secondary listing on the JSE.

Mr Mokhele said: "Should these discussions eventuate in a transaction, it would represent a significant foreign direct investment into South Africa, enhancing South Africa’s reputation and profile as an attractive investment destination.

"The combined company would optimise manufacturing efficiencies by shifting production of certain products to South Africa, resulting in additional investment in manufacturing — ultimately with a positive effect on long-term employment and exports."

Bidvest CEO Brian Joffe thought CFR’s planned R12.9bn bid for Adcock was on the high side.

"You’ve got to be very brave to be paying that price," Mr Joffe told BDlive. "We are following this with interest."

In March Bidvest made an unsolicited expression of interest for 60% of Adcock Ingram at about R62.50 a share, which was rejected by Adcock Ingram on technical grounds. That deal would have been worth about R6.2bn.

If the deal with CFR goes ahead, the Santiago-listed company said it would seek a secondary listing on the JSE.

The combined company would have revenue of about $1.3bn and an asset base of about $2.1bn, Adcock Ingram said.

Adcock Ingram independent director Andrew Thompson declined to be drawn on how many other parties had expressed interest in the company, or comment on who the parties were.

"This is not a sellout of Adcock Ingram," Mr Thompson said, referring to the preference expressed by the company’s biggest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation, for a local buyer.

"South Africa will benefit if this deal goes ahead. There will be foreign direct investment in South Africa, additional throughput in Adcock’s facilities, and we believe there is potential for increased exports."

No South African company offered the global footprint or product offering provided by CFR, he said.

Brokerage Credit Suisse said last month that while Adcock had strong brands, it had placed too much emphasis on increasing revenue (up 8.1% a year since 2006) instead of profit (down 3.1% a year since 2006).

One of its weaknesses, it said, was Adcock’s debt of nearly R1.3bn, and it lagged competitors in ability to launch new products.

With Tamar Kahn and Adele Shevel