Companies / Financial Services Sygnia and Ninety One banning media from AGMs is rather odd For citizens whose pensions are being invested by asset managers, media coverage is often the closest they will get to the AGM BL PREMIUM

Sygnia and Ninety One, the first and second-best performing listed asset management stocks in SA since the start of 2020, have imposed media blackouts at their AGMs for no discernible reason.

Low-cost investment proponent Sygnia held its AGM on January 28 and barred the media while Ninety One, formerly known as Investec Asset Management, hosted its first virtual AGM on September 3 2020 and also did not invite journalists...