Companies / Financial Services Sanlam takes 60% profit hit as it warns of rising excess claims CEO Paul Hanratty says excess claims in 20201 may be up to three times higher than the R531m figure reported in 2020

Sanlam, Africa’s largest insurance group, reported a 60% slump in profit in its 2020 fiscal year as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in all the markets in which it operates, offsetting admirable growth in new business volumes.

The financial services group said basic profit attributable to shareholders dropped to 138.8c a share in the year to end-December, down from 345.8c in 2019, according to a stock exchange filing on Thursday. The group’s net earnings from financial services dropped 13% to R8.38bn, from R9.67bn the previous year; however, excluding the impact of Covid-19 that figure would have increased by 17%...