Old Mutual proceeds with final dividend despite R5.76bn loss The financial services group is reeling from the impact of Covid-19 and a Nedbank impairment

Old Mutual has proceeded with a final dividend to shareholders despite posting a R5.72bn total loss in the year to end-December 2020 as the impact of Covid-19 ravaged its business.

The financial services group’s net earned premiums declined moderately to R72.46bn in its fiscal year but it saw investment returns on its non-banking activities plummet 34% to R56.94bn...