Companies / Financial Services Ninety One reports record AUM and looks to move away from fossil-fuel investments Ninety One reported record assets under management as a market recovery in the wake of Covid-19 countered moderate net outflows

Ninety One, the asset manager spun out of Investec in 2020, reported record assets under management (AUM) in its latest fiscal year despite enduring one of the worst market sell-offs in living memory after Covid-19 roiled markets last year.

The London- and Johannesburg-listed company, which reports its results in pounds, said AUM increased 27% to a record £130.9bn (R2.6-trillion) in the year ended March 31. Though AUM was lifted by buoyant markets, Ninety One still experienced net outflows, largely driven by investors pulling out of equity funds...