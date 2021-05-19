Companies / Financial Services Ninety One reports record assets under management The asset manager reported record assets under management, despite net outflows from its funds and a moderate dip in after-tax profit BL PREMIUM

Ninety One, the asset manager spun out of Investec in 2020, reported a 27% increase in assets under management (AUM) to a record £130.9bn (R2.6-trillion) in its latest annual results, despite experiencing net outflows from its funds and a moderate dip in after-tax profit.

The London- and Johannesburg-listed company, which reports its results in pounds, said it experienced net outflows of £197m while after-tax profit attributable to shareholders slipped 0.9% to £154.6m in the year to end-March 2021...