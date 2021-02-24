KPMG sued for nearly R1bn over VBS scandal
The sum is the amount unlawfully withdrawn or transferred between September 2017 and March 2018
24 February 2021 - 13:29
UPDATED 24 February 2021 - 17:55
KPMG SA is facing a nearly R1bn lawsuit from the liquidator of the VBS Mutual Bank, citing the auditor’s negligence in failing to detect a fraudulent scheme and theft that led to the collapse of the bank.
In one of SA’s biggest banking scandals, VBS collapsed after executives looted almost R2bn belonging to depositors such as municipalities, stokvels and elderly people in Limpopo. This was according to a report commissioned by Sars titled “The Great Bank Heist”...
