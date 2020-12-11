Deloitte to bear some costs and culpability for disciplined partner
Disciplinary committee also decided that permanently deregistering Mgcinisihlalo Jordan as an auditor would be too harsh, particularly given his acquittal on the dishonesty charge
11 December 2020 - 14:24
UPDATED 11 December 2020 - 16:07
The Deloitte partner found guilty of five charges related to the collapse of the old African Bank escaped being deregistered, getting a three-year suspended sentence and R800,000 in fines from the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba).
In addition, Deloitte is liable for about R31.2m in costs incurred by Irba...
