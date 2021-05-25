Companies / Financial Services Coronation to take stronger ESG stance Asset manager says it found no consistent reporting framework for climate-related risk after engagements with 89 JSE-listed companies BL PREMIUM

Coronation Fund Managers, which reported a surge in half-year profit on Tuesday, indicated it would be taking a much stronger stance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues when considering future investments.

“Covid-19 has placed ESG front and centre of the investment arena,” Anton Pillay, CEO of Coronation, said after the release of the asset manager’s results for the six months to end-March, which saw after-tax profit rise 44% to R895m. ..