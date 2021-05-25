Coronation to take stronger ESG stance
Asset manager says it found no consistent reporting framework for climate-related risk after engagements with 89 JSE-listed companies
25 May 2021 - 09:31
UPDATED 25 May 2021 - 17:42
Coronation Fund Managers, which reported a surge in half-year profit on Tuesday, indicated it would be taking a much stronger stance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues when considering future investments.
“Covid-19 has placed ESG front and centre of the investment arena,” Anton Pillay, CEO of Coronation, said after the release of the asset manager’s results for the six months to end-March, which saw after-tax profit rise 44% to R895m. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now