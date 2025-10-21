Nedbank appoints former Sasol CEO to green board
Fleetwood Grobler to drive bank’s energy transition efforts
21 October 2025 - 17:58
Nedbank, which has positioned itself as the “green bank”, having ploughed billions of rand into financing climate change projects, has roped in former Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler as a non-executive director with effect from November.
Grobler, who stepped down as Sasol group CEO in April last year, will also take a seat on Nedbank’s sustainability and climate resilience committee...
