Sanlam builds ‘super app’ in TymeBank partnership
New co-branded app will offer banking, payments and rewards as Sanlam deepens ties with TymeBank to reach younger clients
20 October 2025 - 05:00
Sanlam is building a “super” app that incorporates all the group’s capabilities and will include transactional banking, as it enters the banking scene through its deepening relationship with TymeBank.
The app is being built in collaboration with TymeBank, soon to be renamed GOtyme in SA. The mooted app will have saving capabilities, with users being able to transfer money, pay bills, buy electricity and data and apply for credit, among other functions...
