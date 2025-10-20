‘Love at first sight’: Inside Sanlam’s love affair with rural India
Shriram General Insurance and Shriram Life Insurance are among fastest-growing players in India
20 October 2025 - 05:00
Financial services major Sanlam believes its Indian business is primed for double-digit growth in its life and general insurance units, with wealth management set to be the group’s cash cow for decades to come.
Having invested billions of rand in Shriram over the past two decades, Sanlam said it has an unrivalled position in the Indian rural economy, said to constitute about 920-million people...
