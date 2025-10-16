PSG boss warns of investment strike as crime and graft get out of hand
16 October 2025 - 19:15
Francois Gouws, the CEO of investment and insurance holding company PSG Financial Services, has called on authorities to rein in crime and corruption, which is making it unattractive for local and offshore investors to invest in the country.
This as the group continues to shrug off SA’s low economic growth to grow its bottom line, with its prized asset, the wealth management business, reporting double-digit growth in the six months to end-August...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.