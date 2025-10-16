Absa-Ripple tie-up anchors digital asset custody
Absa has signed a deal with payments infrastructure provider Ripple to provide digital asset custody services to its customers in SA
16 October 2025 - 10:32
UPDATED 16 October 2025 - 15:55
In a move that underscores the growing embrace of blockchain technology by traditional banks, Absa has signed a deal with payments infrastructure provider Ripple to provide digital asset custody services to its customers in SA.
Through the partnership, “Absa will leverage Ripple’s institutional-grade digital asset custody technology to deliver scalable and secure storage for tokenised assets, including cryptocurrencies.”..
