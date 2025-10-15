Morgan Stanley assets under management hit $9-trillion marker

Morgan Stanley's office building in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON
New York — Morgan Stanley’s third-quarter profit beat estimates as a surge in dealmaking drove record revenue, and the company’s CFO said the group’s investment banking pipeline is at “all-time highs”.
“It is certainly possible that next year we could break 2021 deal volume records,” CFO Sharon Yeshaya said on Wednesday. The initial public offering (IPO) pipeline, in particular, shows a lot of activity coming from financial sponsors, she added.
The performance for the three months to end-September was led by a 44% rise in investment banking revenue and sharp growth in equities trading.
The wealth management business reached $8.9-trillion in assets under management, closer to the long-standing goal of $10-trillion, and reached a pretax margin of 30.3%.
A string of large deals pushed global M&A activity past the $3-trillion mark this year. A resilient US economy, optimism about interest rate cuts and lighter business regulations under the Trump administration have spurred businesses to do deals or tap capital markets.
“We had very strong results in the investment banking, and we’re number one again in the equities business, an area we have been investing,” Yeshaya said.
“We have higher expectations now for GDP than when we were sitting at the end of the second quarter,” she said, adding companies are experiencing lower debt costs.
Markets are hovering near record highs and the Federal Reserve resumed its rate-cutting cycle in September.
Shares rise
The group’s shares rose 4.1% in premarket trading on Wednesday and have gained 23.6% by Tuesday’s close.
“This is a great quarter for Morgan Stanley with beats across the board, and we expect the reaction to be supportive,” Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz wrote in a note.
“A strong wealth management business can support ongoing activity in the investment banking channel,” said Christopher Marinac, director of research at Janney Montgomery Scott, citing Morgan Stanley’s high margins in wealth management.
The bank’s profit surged to $4.6bn, or $2.80 a share, for the three months to end-September, beating expectations of $2.10 a share, according to estimates compiled by LSEG. Total quarterly revenue was a record $18.2bn, surpassing expectations of $16.7bn.
Boost from deals
Investment banking revenue jumped 44% from a year ago to $2.11bn. The bank landed key roles in major deals, including advising freight rail giant Union Pacific on its $85b acquisition of smaller rival Norfolk Southern — the biggest transaction anywhere this year.
Wall Street rivals, including JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, also benefited from a surge in M&A and IPOs. Morgan Stanley’s equity underwriting revenue jumped 80%. The bank was among the joint bookrunners on large IPOs during the quarter, including design software maker Figma and Swedish fintech Klarna.
Fixed income underwriting revenue surged 39% to $772m, driven by higher loan issuances.
Trading surge
Trading was another bright spot as the benchmark S&P500 index gained about 8% in the third quarter and hit multiple record closing highs in September — historically a weak month for stock markets. Equities revenue surged 35% to $4.12bn, driven by record results in prime brokerage.
Revenue from wealth management — a key metric for Morgan Stanley — jumped 13% to a record $8.2bn, buoyed by rising market valuations. Total client assets across wealth and investment management reached $8.9-trillion, getting closer to the bank's long-standing target of managing $10-trillion in client assets.
Morgan Stanley also secured an important win last month as the Federal Reserve agreed to shrink how much capital the bank must hold as a result of its most recent “stress test” results. Yeshaya said discussions with regulators about capital requirements have been “encouraging”.
