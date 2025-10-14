Goldman Sachs’ profit rises as bankers enjoy big deals

A screen displays the the company logo for Goldman Sachs on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, May 7 2025. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID.
New York — Goldman Sachs’ quarterly profit jumped more than 37% on Tuesday as its investment bankers earned higher advisory fees and rallying markets boosted revenue from managing client assets.
The bank’s prediction for a banner year for deal making has materialised as corporations revive plans for mergers and listings.
Investment banking fees rose to $2.66bn in the quarter ended September 30, compared with $1.87bn a year ago.
Deal-making optimism
The growth was fuelled by a 60% surge in advisory fees, while debt and equity underwriting fees also gained. Rival JPMorgan Chase also reported robust investment banking numbers earlier in the day.
Shares of the bank fell 1% in premarket trading after the results.
“This quarter’s results reflect the strength of our client franchise and focus on executing our strategic priorities in an improved market environment,” CEO David Solomon said in a statement.
“We know that conditions can change quickly and so we remain focused on strong risk management,” he said, echoing cautious optimism by JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon earlier in the day.
Global M&A volumes for the first nine months of the year crossed $3.43-trillion, with nearly 48% of it in the US, according to data from Dealogic.
The period also saw the highest average M&A volume globally and in the US since 2015, in line with Solomon’s prediction at last year’s Reuters NEXT conference.
Goldman was among the joint book-running managers on marquee initial public offerings in the quarter, including design software firm Figma, Swedish fintech Klarna and space tech firm Firefly Aerospace.
Overall quarterly profit stood at $4.1bn, or $12.25 per share, compared with $2.99bn, or $8.40 per share, a year ago.
“The capital markets machine has clearly shifted into a higher gear, with robust stock prices, a reduced regulatory burden and the prospect of lower interest rates likely to keep the momentum going,” said Stephen Biggar, a banking analyst at Argus Research.
Goldman executives have been increasingly optimistic about deal making in recent months, with Solomon saying in September it had one of its busiest weeks for IPOs in more than four years.
Steadier revenue from fees
Revenue from asset and wealth management rose 17% to $4.4bn, marking the first quarterly jump this year for the segment. This reflected record high management fees, as well as private banking and lending revenue.
The business is a key priority for Goldman as it seeks steadier revenue from fees, which offset the volatility in its advisory and trading businesses.
Goldman announced last month it would take a stake worth as much as $1bn in T Rowe Price, as part of a partnership to tap the asset manager’s retirement money for alternative assets.
Assets under supervision climbed to $3.45-trillion, boosting management fees by 12%.
Goldman set aside $339m as provisions for credit losses, compared with $397m a year ago. The provisions were mainly related to its credit card portfolio.
Its shares have climbed more than 37.4% this year as of last closing price, making them the best performer among big US banks.
Changes due to Trump
Wall Street trading desks have reaped rewards from record volatility as clients rejig portfolios to keep pace with changes in President Donald Trump’s trade, foreign and fiscal policies.
The third quarter, however, remained one of Wall Street’s calmest quarters in nearly six years as an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve and robust AI investment pushed major US stock indexes to record highs.
Still, Goldman’s equities trading revenue rose 7% to $3.74bn as investors took on more risk. Fixed income, currency and commodities hauled in $3.47bn, 17% higher than a year ago.
