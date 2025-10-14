Absa and Nedbank tread where Capitec and FNB fly
Banks have been rolling out value-added service products as a means to retain clients and woo new ones
14 October 2025 - 06:06
Absa is settling the building blocks to take to market its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), joining Nedbank as the last of SA’s top five retail lenders to offer telecommunication services as banking groups extend their services beyond traditional banking.
In turn, telecom groups flex their muscle, offering financial services in a highly dynamic consumer market that is forcing companies to evolve to meet consumer needs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.