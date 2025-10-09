JSE taps insider Valdene Reddy as new CEO
The JSE veteran will replace Leila Fourie from March 2026
09 October 2025 - 11:36
The JSE has appointed 10-year veteran Valdene Reddy to succeed Leila Fourie as the group’s new CEO, embarking on a leadership shake-up as SA equities go from strength to strength.
Reddy, who is currently the JSE’s director of capital markets, will be the third woman to take the helm, continuing a trend of female CEOs leading the local stock exchange...
