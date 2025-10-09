FirstRand has been taken aback by the latest developments in the long-running UK car finance scandal, with the lender saying the long-awaited proposals for a compensation scheme covering millions of motor finance agreements went beyond the realm of reasonability.
“While more time is required to fully review the statement, the group’s initial view is that the scheme appears to have moved beyond the group’s expectations of what can be considered proportionate or reasonable,” Africa’s most valuable bank said on Wednesday...
