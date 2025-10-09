Fintech founders rake in billions as big firms circle
Fintech exits surge as SA’s scale-up economy gains momentum amid payment reforms
09 October 2025 - 05:00
Founders and early investors in technology and fintech companies are cashing in on their investments as larger companies with deeper pockets in the financial services sector pursue fintech groups to gain scale in the rapidly growing digital economy driven by online payments.
The valuation outlook for fintech groups is looking rosy as the SA Reserve Bank ushers in a new era with an imminent overhaul of the payments regime, which will include non-banks entering the clearing and settlement system and fintechs further challenge the hegemony of traditional banks...
