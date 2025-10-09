Euronext listing boss says JSE retains strong pull factor for global investors
Representatives from European stock exchange visit SA to cement relations between the bourses
09 October 2025 - 05:00
Euronext head of international listing Gilles Ohana says the JSE still has a lot of pull factor with international investors, saying the 137-year-old bourse remains the lodestar for Africa’s capital markets.
Ohana, in an interview with Business Day during his visit to the country, said that with initial public offering (IPO) activity rising in Europe the JSE was well positioned to benefit from secondary listings...
