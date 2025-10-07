subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty. Picture: Supplied
Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty. Picture: Supplied

Sanlam has unveiled its B20 Policy Impact Report, which measures the implementation of B20 recommendations, highlighting the role of business in driving sustainable, inclusive growth. Business Day TV spoke to Paul Hanratty, CEO of Sanlam, for more detail.

WATCH: SA’s B20 strives to prevent redundancy in policy recommendations

Business Day TV speaks with B20 sherpa Cas Coovadia
