Sanlam has unveiled its B20 Policy Impact Report, which measures the implementation of B20 recommendations, highlighting the role of business in driving sustainable, inclusive growth. Business Day TV spoke to Paul Hanratty, CEO of Sanlam, for more detail.
WATCH: Integrating B20 recommendations with sustainability priorities
Business Day TV speaks to Paul Hanratty, CEO of Sanlam
