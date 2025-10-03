Lesaka Technologies’ financial performance in the 2025 financial year is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lesaka CEO Lincoln Mali.
The Lesaka says the group is excited about completing its R1.1bn acquisition of Bank Zero, a deal announced in June, and the opportunities set to flow from the integration.
Listen to the conversation:
Mali, who calls Lesaka a fintech operator, says it will now have a bank in its portfolio as opposed to a fintech working to become a bank.
Lesaka, worth about R6.1bn on the JSE, recently reported a strong performance in the 2025 financial year and expects its adjusted earnings per share to double in 2026.
Lesaka Southern Africa CEO Lincoln Mali. Picture: SUPPLIED
The fintech group reported revenue of R12bn, up 14%, for the year to end-June. Group adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were up 33% at R922.2m, achieving the guidance provided.
In recent years, the group’s business has been driven by its two main divisions focusing on merchants and consumers, with the latter providing products such as unsecured credit, transactional banking, microinsurance and value added services through its EasyPay platform in the formal sector.
The group now has a third division, enterprise, driven by its recent acquisition of Recharger.
Mali outlines how the group has gone about integrating the various businesses it has acquired recently, such as Adumo and, most recently, Bank Zero.
He explains how the business has been reorganised due to the various deals and how this will affect future earnings.
During the discussion, Mali outlines the group’s growth strategy for its three businesses — consumer, merchant and enterprise; the strategy around acquiring a bank; and integrating various businesses post-acquisition.
Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.
