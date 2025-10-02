JSE slates ‘unacceptable’ conduct by Namibian billionaire’s group
02 October 2025 - 18:34
Trustco, run by Namibian billionaire Quinton van Rooyen, has again found itself in trouble with the JSE over how it conducts its business dealings.
The bourse on Thursday said it had imposed a R5m fine on Trustco for selling off shareholding in its mining subsidiary, Meya Mining, without the requisite shareholder approval...
