When Capitec pushed into business banking five years ago, few thought it would take off. But by the end of August the bank had signed up 182,000 businesses, triple the number it had a year ago, and it’s now eyeing dominance in SA’s booming informal sector.
Capitec’s business banking proposition racked up about 182,000 businesses as clients by end-August, an explosive growth of 57% with the group eyeing dominance in the informal sector, where growth in incomes is outstripping that of people employed in the formal sector.
The growth in Capitec Business clients is exponential considering the unit had just 51,000 clients at end-August 2023...
