Capitec has reported a 26% rise in half-year headline earnings as the bank grew its active client base to 25-million. Business Day TV spoke to the CEO Graham Lee for more detail.

RECOMMENDED:

Truworths battles credit risk as online value fashion rivals close in

Group says fast-fashion retailers selling directly online to local shoppers are reshaping the market
Companies
2 hours ago

Richard Stewart takes helm at surging Sibanye-Stillwater

New CEO inherits miner on sharp upswing after 200% share price rally and buoyant metals markets
Companies
4 hours ago

Momentum upbeat on asset growth after JSE’s 100,000-point milestone

Values-based firm believes SA assets are set for more growth, with limited fallout from US tariffs
Companies
3 hours ago

PODCAST | Cell C strategy chief unpacks company turnaround

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Rachael Ayo-Oladejo, chief of staff, strategy and business transformation at Cell C.
Companies
6 hours ago

Orion reports wider full-year loss

Difficulty securing funding has weighed on the group’s balance sheet
Companies
9 hours ago

Foreign investors in R165bn sell-off of SA equities

Reserve Bank says persistent sales by non-residents reflect weak domestic growth and tariff concerns
Markets
15 hours ago

Woolworths hopes to make fashion business great again

Retailer says supply chain uncertainty and competition from discount e-tailers weigh on performance
Companies
15 hours ago

No performance bonus for Woolworths CEO but he still gets nearly R80m for year’s work

Roy Bagattini was denied a performance bonus as the retailer fell short of its targets
Companies
1 day ago
