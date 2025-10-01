Values-based firm believes SA assets are set for more growth, with limited fallout from US tariffs
Bringing local government under the Public Service Commission tilts power away from communities
CFO Calib Cassim says attaining investment-grade status is contingent on continued financial discipline
Businesses avoiding full-time hires as the party’s labour laws are too rigid, punitive and anti-growth, says spokesperson
New CEO inherits miner on sharp upswing after 200% share price rally and buoyant metals markets
Inflation has eroded the threshold’s real value
Business Day TV speaks to Emma Parker, sustainable and impact finance manager at Anglo American
Today’s top stories span worker protests, frozen Russian assets, nuclear talks and tech legal battles
Batting, led by skipper Dominic Hendricks, looks strong for opening match of the Four-Day series against Western Province
The 16th edition of the Knysna event has additional classes
Capitec has reported a 26% rise in half-year headline earnings as the bank grew its active client base to 25-million. Business Day TV spoke to the CEO Graham Lee for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Capitec CEO Graham Lee unpacks earnings and 25-million client milestone
Business Day TV spoke with Graham Lee, CEO of Capitec
Capitec has reported a 26% rise in half-year headline earnings as the bank grew its active client base to 25-million. Business Day TV spoke to the CEO Graham Lee for more detail.
RECOMMENDED:
Truworths battles credit risk as online value fashion rivals close in
Richard Stewart takes helm at surging Sibanye-Stillwater
Momentum upbeat on asset growth after JSE’s 100,000-point milestone
PODCAST | Cell C strategy chief unpacks company turnaround
Orion reports wider full-year loss
Foreign investors in R165bn sell-off of SA equities
Woolworths hopes to make fashion business great again
No performance bonus for Woolworths CEO but he still gets nearly R80m for year’s work
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.