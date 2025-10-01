Momentum upbeat on asset growth after JSE’s 100,000-point milestone
Values-based firm believes SA assets are set for more growth, with limited fallout from US tariffs
01 October 2025 - 17:13
Momentum Investments says SA assets are poised for further growth after a stellar year in which the all share index (Alsi) broke new ground on a consistent basis, breaching the 100,000-point mark for the first time in the JSE’s 137-year history.
Herman van Papendorp, head of asset allocation at Momentum Investments, said SA-listed companies have negligible revenue exposure to the US and should thus not experience a notable direct negative impact from the announced 30% tariff increase on SA imports by the US...
