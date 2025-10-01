Capitec’s earnings rise as it boosts client base to 25-million

Capitec Bank Holdings has reported a 26% rise in headline earnings at the halfway stage as it grew its active client base to 25-million, cementing its position as SA’s largest bank by customer numbers.
Headline earnings grew by 26% to R8bn in the six months to end-August, translating into headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 6,962c.
Operating profit before tax increased by 26% to R10.47bn.
The group’s clients experienced a reduction of R203m in transaction fees, merchant commission and the pricing of card machines. The group generated a return on equity of 31%, up from 29% a year ago.
An interim dividends of 2,620c per share was declared from 2,085c before.
The group’s total equity increased by 17% to R53.8bn.
“The size of our client base has allowed us to use economies of scale to reduce our cost per transaction and increase revenue despite being a price leader in the market and investing in new initiatives and products,” the bank said on Wednesday.
Net interest income grew by 23% driven by 40% growth in loan disbursements and a 16% increase in interest income on lending.
Business banking loan disbursements grew by 42% continuing the trend from the 2025 financial year.
“Leveraging the data available to us to score clients more accurately allowed us to make more targeted offers to lower-risk clients. This led to growth of 32% in personal banking loan disbursements,” it said.
AvaFin, which was only included for four months in 2024, generated interest income on lending of R1.7bn.
Capitec said personal banking clients grew to 24.4-million from 22.8-million in 2024 and fully banked clients grew by 11% to 9.4-million and comprised 38% of active clients, up from 37% in 2024.
The volume of payments on Capitec’s digital channels continued to grow significantly, driven by an increase in banking app clients to 13.8-million from 12.3-million.
The number of Apple Pay, Garmin Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay users grew from 700,000 in 2024 to 1.4-million.
Net income from Capitec Connect grew to R165m from R69m and the number of clients that were active in the past three months reached 1.1-million from 600,000 a year ago.
The group said its aim was to be the most trusted brand in the market.
“Our fundamentals of simplicity, affordability, accessibility and personalised experience will guide us in achieving our objectives,” it said.
Capitec’s earnings rise as it boosts client base to 25-million
Headline earnings grew by 26% to R8bn in the six months to end-August
