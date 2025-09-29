Rivals use data edge to muscle in on low-income insurance market, Clientèle warns
Banks, telecom companies and retailers expand offerings, leveraging consumer insights to outpace traditional insurers
29 September 2025 - 05:00
Life insurer Clientèle says banks, telecom companies and retail chains are stepping up efforts to sell insurance to low-income customers, gaining an edge from their vast consumer data.
Clientèle chair Gavin Quentin Routledge told the R6.3bn group’s shareholders there was growing competition from other insurance companies that have identified the company’s target market segment as a growth area, as well as from banks, retail stores and telecom groups...
