PSG expect first-half earnings up to 22% higher
The strong performance of SA's equity markets support higher earnings
29 September 2025 - 09:37
PSG Financial Services expects to report higher earnings at the halfway stage of the financial year, most likely due to the strong stock market performance this year.
Headline and recurring headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended August are expected to be 19%-22% higher at 57.4c-58.8c, the Cape Town-based group said on Monday...
