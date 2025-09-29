French and UK banks no match for local African rivals, Moody’s says
Western banks retreat from intense competition from fintech start-ups and mobile money operators
29 September 2025
Western banks doing business in Africa are finding it hard to crack the retail banking segment as domestic players and fintech groups have solidified their positions, forcing their retreat from the continent, according to a report by Moody’s.
French and other multinational banks operating in Africa, particularly in retail and corporate and investment banking (CIB), have to contend with established SA, Nigerian and Moroccan pan-African banking groups, with Standard Bank dominating CIB...
