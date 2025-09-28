Clientèle discloses minimum pay of R4,800 with most staff semiskilled
Insurance group’s top 42 managers earned a combined R193m in the year ended June
28 September 2025 - 19:27
Insurance group Clientèle has set its minimum pay at just less than R4,800 a month, becoming the latest listed financial services company to disclose its minimum pay.
The group, which employs about 4,400 employees, on Friday opened up on its thinking about pay and incentives...
