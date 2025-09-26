subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Discovery Bank’s financial performance is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank.

Discovery Bank is one of the country’s newest entrants, using a fully digital model with no physical branches.

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kallner says the bank is performing very well saying it reached monthly break-even at the end of the first half and generated its first profitable period during the second half of the financial year to end-June 2025, ahead of plan.

Join the discussion: 

This as the six-year-old bank forges ahead with its target to scale the lender, with an ambition to achieve 2-million clients and R3bn in profits by the 2029 financial year.

Though the bank is still in its start-up phase, it offers retail banking solutions, including deposits and loans and advances, to clients in the SA market. 

Kallner also says Discovery Bank is gearing up for a future in which artificial intelligence (AI) agents will be able to transact and do banking work on behalf of customers. 

During the discussion, Kallner highlights the bank’s financial performance; road to profitability; technology investment; use of AI; benefits of the Discovery ecosystem; and strategy for growth. 

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

PODCAST | Human touch still important in SA commerce, says new report

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Amanda Reekie, founding director at ovatoyou
Companies
3 days ago

PODCAST | Ashburton’s case for catalytic capital in local job creation

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Rob Nagel, credit portfolio manager at Ashburton Investments
Economy
1 week ago

PODCAST | Tracing 20 years of YouTube in Africa

Google’s role and influence in Africa’s R100bn creator economy is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight hosted by Mudiwa Gavaza.
Companies
1 week ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.