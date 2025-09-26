Discovery Bank’s financial performance is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank.
Discovery Bank is one of the country’s newest entrants, using a fully digital model with no physical branches.
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kallner says the bank is performing very well saying it reached monthly break-even at the end of the first half and generated its first profitable period during the second half of the financial year to end-June 2025, ahead of plan.
Join the discussion:
This as the six-year-old bank forges ahead with its target to scale the lender, with an ambition to achieve 2-million clients and R3bn in profits by the 2029 financial year.
Though the bank is still in its start-up phase, it offers retail banking solutions, including deposits and loans and advances, to clients in the SA market.
Kallner also says Discovery Bank is gearing up for a future in which artificial intelligence (AI) agents will be able to transact and do banking work on behalf of customers.
During the discussion, Kallner highlights the bank’s financial performance; road to profitability; technology investment; use of AI; benefits of the Discovery ecosystem; and strategy for growth.
Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Discovery Bank’s road to profits
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank
Discovery Bank’s financial performance is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank.
Discovery Bank is one of the country’s newest entrants, using a fully digital model with no physical branches.
Kallner says the bank is performing very well saying it reached monthly break-even at the end of the first half and generated its first profitable period during the second half of the financial year to end-June 2025, ahead of plan.
Join the discussion:
This as the six-year-old bank forges ahead with its target to scale the lender, with an ambition to achieve 2-million clients and R3bn in profits by the 2029 financial year.
Though the bank is still in its start-up phase, it offers retail banking solutions, including deposits and loans and advances, to clients in the SA market.
Kallner also says Discovery Bank is gearing up for a future in which artificial intelligence (AI) agents will be able to transact and do banking work on behalf of customers.
During the discussion, Kallner highlights the bank’s financial performance; road to profitability; technology investment; use of AI; benefits of the Discovery ecosystem; and strategy for growth.
Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.
Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts
PODCAST | Human touch still important in SA commerce, says new report
PODCAST | Ashburton’s case for catalytic capital in local job creation
PODCAST | Tracing 20 years of YouTube in Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Discovery girds up for future of banking with AI agents
Medical aid premiums still climbing, warns Discovery CEO Adrian Gore
Discovery Bank’s home loan book takes off
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.