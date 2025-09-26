Investec granted energy trading licence
Approval by Nersa marks a milestone in the liberalisation of SA’s energy sector, says renewable energy trading head
26 September 2025 - 05:00
Investec, the niche private banking and wealth management group, has been granted a licence to trade electricity by the National Energy Regulator (Nersa) with the group set to power its Johannesburg headquarters with solar energy.
Mpho Modise, head of renewable energy trading at Investec, said the Nersa approval marked a milestone in the liberalisation and transformation of SA’s energy sector...
