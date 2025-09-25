Transformation conditions for Ninety One-Sanlam mega deal
Competition Tribunal approves merger subject to conditions designed to safeguard competition and protect employees
25 September 2025 - 05:00
The Competition Tribunal has set yet to be specified transformation conditions to approve the mega asset management deal between Sanlam Investment Management (SIM) and the country’s largest money manager Ninety One.
The tribunal said on Tuesday it had approved the merger subject to a range of conditions designed to “safeguard competition, protect employees and promote transformation,” — conditions that have become the norm in large mergers in SA...
